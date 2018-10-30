Hearts hopeful Peter Haring will be fit to face Hibs

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hoping midfielder Peter Haring will be fit to face Hibs in the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday.

The Austrian played the full 90 minutes against Celtic in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final defeat following a spell out with a hernia-type injury which will eventually require an operation.

Levein said after the game that he was unlikely to be fit for the Hibs game at Tynecastle.

He has been struggling with a muscle strain, which the club believed was related to the ongoing hernia problem.

But Levein said: “That doesn’t appear to be the case.

“He was struggling on Sunday but surprisingly, he woke up yesterday and felt pretty good. So there’s a chance he might be OK.

“He’s still got a hernia that will need to be fixed at some point. But this particular problem is nerve related so we’ll see how he trains. I would like to get him on the field after losing so many influential players, including captains.”