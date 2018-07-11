Hearts grant Pune City permission to speak to Austin MacPhee

Hearts have given FC Pune City permission to speak to their assistant coach Austin MacPhee about managing the Indian Super League club.

Pune City approached Hearts seeking talks with MacPhee and Tynecastle officials will not stand in the 38-year-old’s way.

Pune City have a huge financial package prepared in the hope of tempting MacPhee to Asia and he is expected to meet their representatives for discussions in the coming days.

He is one of several names on the shortlist for the role, alongside the former Rangers manager Paul Le Guen.

MacPhee is interested in becoming a manager in his own right one day, although he is not actively seeking a way out of Tynecastle.

He recently spent time in India working in tandem with their national association and FIFA and Pune City representatives noted his work. They now want to speak to him about stepping into his first management role.

MacPhee joined Hearts as assistant to head coach Ian Cathro in December 2016. He remained in place when Cathro was replaced by Craig Levein last August and also works as an assistant coach to Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.