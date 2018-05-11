Hearts facing selection crisis ahead of trip to Kilmarnock

Hearts face a selection crisis for Sunday’s final Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Kilmarnock after losing several players to injury and suspension.

Hearts manager Craig Levein has a selection headache ahead of Sunday's clash with Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

Danny Amankwaa, Demetri Mitchell and Joaquim Adao drop out of the side that beat Hibernian through injury while Kyle Lafferty is a doubt with a shoulder injury. Christophe Berra, Steven Naismith and Michael Smith are suspended.

Manager Craig Levein: “It looks like I’ve got 15 fit players and three of them are goalies. I’ve got four development loans who are out just now who I would like to use. But obviously we would need to get the OK from the league.”