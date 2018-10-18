Hearts duo Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar both out for five months

Hearts will be without striker Uche Ikpeazu and defender John Souttar for five months, Craig Levein has revealed.

The centre-back felt pain in his hip area while on playing for Scotland against Israel last Thursday night, before being sent off for a second bookable offence in the 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat in Haifa.

Craig Levein (centre) has been dealt a blow with the long-term loss of Ikpeazu, left, and Souttar. Pictures: SNS Group

The 22-year-old will be sidelined until the spring, with Levein confirming that the defender had torn the lining of his hip, and could be out for up to six months.

Souttar has started all 14 of the Capital club’s matches this season, and featured for the national side in the Nations League double header agaiunst Albania and Israel, as well as the friendly against Belgium.

Ikpeazu, meanwhile, requires surgery on a foot injury that could keep him out until March.

The 23-year-old striker has scored four goals in ten appearances for the Jambos since his summer switch from Cambridge United.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match with Aberdeen at Tynecastle, Levein said: “John will be out for five or six months by the looks of things. He landed awkwardly and tore the lining of his hip, which is a blow.

“While we’re on it, Uche will be out for five months as well by the looks of things. This problem we’ve had with his foot we’ve managed to finally get to the bottom of.

“It’s a really obscure problem which needs an operation.”