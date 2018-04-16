Hearts confirm the signing of Steven MacLean on a two-year deal

Hearts have confirmed the pre-contract signing of veteran striker Steven MacLean, who will join the Tynecastle side from St Johnstone in the summer.

The 35-year-old striker has agreed a two-year deal with Craig Levein’s team and will join up with his new club when his current contract at McDiarmid Park comes to an end in the close season.

St Johnstone said on their website that MacLean had signed a two-year deal with the Edinburgh club, ending a six-year spell in Perth.

MacLean’s current manager Tommy Wright said: “Hearts contacted us last week to let us know they were speaking to Steven and the expectation was that he’d sign for them on a pre-contract.

“It’s a shame to see him go, but we wish him all the best because he’s been a fantastic servant to this football club since he joined in 2012.

“I don’t think Steven owes the club or I anything.

“He’s been an asset to the squad both on and off the pitch and has been a great example for our younger players.

“I’m probably the manager he’s played under the longest in his career and he’s always done fantastic for me.

“I can see the attraction for Steven and Hearts is a big club. At this stage in his career, it’s a move he felt he couldn’t turn down and, as I said, I don’t feel like he owes us anything and we wish him well for his new challenge.”

Levein wants MacLean’s experience on board next season as Hearts continue nurturing young strikers Aidan Keena, Rory Currie, Euan Henderson and Anthony McDonald.

The former Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday striker hit 53 goals for St Johnstone.