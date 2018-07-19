Hearts complete their 13th signing of the summer

Have your say

Hearts have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Colin Doyle on a two-year contract.

Irish goalkeeper Colin Doyle has signed a two-year deal with Hearts. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

He passed a medical to become the club’s 13th summer signing and the third goalkeeper to arrive at Tynecastle Park since May.

Doyle, 33, has four Irish caps and played against world champions France in a friendly two months ago. He joins Hearts to compete for the first-team goalkeeping slot with another recent arrival, Zdenek Zlamal.

The American keeper Kevin Silva signed a two-year deal on Wednesday night but he will mainly feature at reserve level this season. The trio complete manager Craig Levein’s goalkeeping recruitment ahead of the new season.

Doyle left English League One club Bradford City at the end of last season. He is 6ft 5in tall and has also represented Blackpool, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City in his career.

He becomes signing No.13 for Levein after Zlamal, Silva, Peter Haring, Ben Garuccio, Bobby Burns, Olly Lee, Oliver Bozanic, Ryan Edwards, Jake Mulraney, Steven Naismith, Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu.

