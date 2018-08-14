Hearts captain Christophe Berra out for 6 months with torn hamstring

Hearts have been dealt a blow with Christophe Berra facing up to six months on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.

The 33-year-old was stretchered off towards the end of the first half of Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic, after falling inside the penalty area while attempting to block a Leigh Griffiths effort.

Berra’s leg was put in a brace and he was given crutches as a precautionary measure.

A scan on Monday revealed that the Scotland international has torn his hamstring, and will be sidelined until early 2019.

Speaking to Hearts’ website, manager Craig Levein admitted the news was a “very big blow” adding: “I’m gutted for Christophe. He’s really never been injured before and has played a number of years at the highest level, so it’s really bad luck.

“The reassuring thing is that this year we have squad depth and Aaron Hughes showed his quality when called upon against Celtic, so we have options going forward.”