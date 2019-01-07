Hearts bring Conor Shaughnessy on loan as Jimmy Dunne departs

Hearts have brought in Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy on loan following the departure of Jimmy Dunne.

Manager Craig Levein had been hoping to extend Dunne’s loan spell from Burnley but the 21-year-old has instead returned to England.

Levein moved to replace the centre-back, who won a Republic of Ireland call-up during his 14-game stint. Shaughnessy, 22, has joined until the end of the season and comes with a similar pedigree to Dunne among the Irish youth set-up.

The former Reading trainee – the brother of St Johnstone defender Joe Shaughnessy – made 14 appearances for Leeds last season before a season-ending injury but he has only featured once, in an EFL Cup tie, this term.

Meanwhile, Czech striker David Vanecek has arrived in Edinburgh on an 18-month deal. The 27-year-old signed a pre-contract deal in the summer and his FK Teplice contract has now expired.

He joined up with his new colleagues yesterday and will fly out to the club’s training camp in Spain today.

Ryan Edwards and Bobby Burns are also back with Levein’s squad after season-long loan spells were cut short. Midfielder Edwards played 14 times for St Mirren while Burns made eight appearances for Livingston.