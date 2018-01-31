Hearts boosted by Harry Cochrane injury news

Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane’s neck injury is not serious, with the teenager having suffered only a bruised collarbone against Celtic last night.

Harry Cochrane, right, was injured in a challenge with Celtic skipper Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

Cochrane was forced off towards the end of the first half of Celtic’s 3-1 victory after a collision with the opposing captain, Scott Brown. He was placed in a brace and sent to hospital to be examined as manager Craig Levein and Tynecastle medical staff feared the worst.

However, doctors confirmed there is no fracture and gave him the all-clear. Cochrane has some severe bruising around the collarbone which may leave him doubtful to face St Johnstone this weekend, depending how quickly the injury heals.

He will not be missing for any length of time - news which will be welcomed by the player, his club and their supporters.

Speaking to BBC Scotland after the Celtic match, Levein hinted that Brown was keen to prevent Cochrane coming out on top after the 16-year-old scored in Hearts’ 4-0 win over the Glasgow club in December.

“I think in the last game, Harry had a really good match and on a few occasions he got the better of Scott Brown. I think Scott had made his mind that Harry wasn’t going to do that again,” said Levein.

