Hearts appeal Uche Ikpeazu’s yellow card for diving

Hearts have launched an appeal to the Scottish Football Association after striker Uche Ikpeazu was wrongly booked for diving at the weekend.

Referee John Beaton cautioned the Englishman for simulation after 77 minutes of the 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park. SFA rules state that yellow cards for simulation can be appealed and erased if they are proven to be incorrect.

The incident arose when Ikpeazu intercepted a short backpass and fell to the ground as the opposition goalkeeper Joe Lewis challenged him.

Television replays showed clear contact from Lewis on Ikpeazu’s ankle which took the Hearts player down. He reacted with disbelief as Beaton brandished the yellow card but Tynecastle officials are appealing on his behalf.

The Edinburgh club are still assessing Ikpeazu after he was taken off with suspected concussion near the end of the Aberdeen match.

He scored what proved to be the winning goal before falling awkwardly from an aerial challenge. He attended hospital on Saturday night and it has not yet been decided if he will be available to face Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.