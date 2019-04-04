Hearts and Hibs urge Edinburgh derby fans to ‘Respect the Rivalry’ in joint campaign

Hearts and Hibs have urged their supporters to “Respect the Rivalry” in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby through a joint video campaign under the tagline “Two clubs. One city.”

The Capital clubs both posted videos on Twitter featuring a selection of players talking about the derby matches they have taken part in.

Hibs' Stevie Mallan in action with Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. Picture: SNS Group

Among them were Liverpool v Everton, Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday, Dundee v Dundee United, Fenerbahce v Galatasaray, Celtic v Rangers, Genoa v Sampdoria and Norwich v Ipswich.

A selection of players use words to describe the matches - “electric, intense, hectic, fiery” - before urging the fans to “keep the action on the pitch”.

The clips are undoubtedly a plea from both clubs for supporters to be on their best behaviour during Saturday’s showdown in the wake of unsavoury incidents at high-profile Scottish games.

