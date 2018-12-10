Hearts and Hibs face no action over Edinburgh derby melee

Hearts and Hibs will not be punished by the Scottish Football Association for their players clashing in October's Edinburgh derby.

Representatives of both clubs attended a hearing at Hampden Park today to defend themselves against charges of misconduct.

However, the SFA listened to their respective submissions and decided not to issue any punishment.

The SFA had served notices of complaint after several players from both sides confronted each other as Hibs striker Florian Kamberi was sent off by referee Andrew Dallas during the 0-0 at Tynecastle Park.

The game in question was marred by controversy, although the SFA acted initially on the actions of players while police deal with other matters.

The Easter Road club's manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin from the main stand and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was allegedly assaulted by a Hibs fan while retrieving the ball.