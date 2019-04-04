Hearts and Aberdeen hit with SFA charges after confrontation during league clash

Hearts and Aberdeen have been charged by the Scottish Football Association after a confrontation between their players at Tynecastle Park last Saturday.

A number of players from both teams wrestled and squared up during an angry confrontation following a challenge by Aberdeen’s Dominic Ball on the Hearts midfielder Sean Clare during the hosts’ 2-1 win.

Referee John Beaton cautioned Ball and Lewis Ferguson from the visitors, plus John Souttar and Arnaud Djoum from the home side at the time. However, the SFA have stepped in to punish both clubs for the on-field exchange.

Hearts and Aberdeen both stand accused of breaching SFA disciplinary rule 204: Where three or more players and/or members of team staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of team staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match.

They must respond to the charge by Wednesday, April 10, with a principal hearing date set for Thursday, April 25.