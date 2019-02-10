Hearts 4-0 Auchinleck Talbot: No cup fairytale for juniors as Jambos ease through

Goals from captain Christophe Berra, Demetri Mitchell and Steven MacLean, plus Aidan Keena’s first goal in maroon, gave Hearts a comfortable Scottish cup fourth-round win over junior outfit Auchinleck Talbot at Tynecastle.

And history repeated itself as the Bot had the ball in the net as the gsame entered the dying moments only to have the strike ruled out for offiside.

Auchinleck Talbot fans get behind their team at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS Group

It took the 2012 Scottish Cup winners just ten minutes to get off the mark against Tommy Sloan’s side, Berra powering a header beyond Andy Leishman from Olly Lee’s free kick.

Mitchell doubled Hearts’ advantage on the half-hour mark, the on-loan Manchester United youngster cutting in from the left and hitting a shot which took a deflection off Neil McPherson before evading Leishman.

MacLean, restored to the starting line-up, made it three on 37 minutes. Mitchell was involved again, crossing from a short corner for the veteran striker to tap in from close range.

Mitchell had a hand in the fourth and final goal after his blocked shot fell to youngster Keena. The Irishman dribbled through a ruck of players before firing a smart shot past Leishman.

Stephen Wilson thought he’d grabbed a consolation for Auchinleck on 87 minutes, but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

Full match report to follow>>>