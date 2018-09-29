Hearts 2 - 1 St Johnstone: Hearts maintain lead at top

Hearts maintained their five-point lead at the Ladbrokes Premiership summit after goals from Peter Haring and Jimmy Dunne earned a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Tynecastle.

Haring notched his fifth of the campaign in the first half before on-loan Burnley defender Dunne doubled the hosts’ advantage after the break.

The Gorgie outfit appeared to be cruising to a sixth league win from seven outings but former Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan set up a tense finish with a goal for Saints in the 77th minute.

Hearts, however, held on to build on the feel-good factor around Tynecastle after reaching the Betfred Cup semi-final in midweek.

Manager Craig Levein named the same starting line-up that overcame Motherwell in midweek and the hosts were keen to pick up where they left off in the 4-2 success.

Defender Michael Smith slid in to take the ball off Blair Alston in the Saints half before unleashing a low left-footed strike that was palmed away by the diving Zander Clark.

Hearts shot-stopper Zdenek Zlamal was called on to make a similar save moments later when a Matthew Kennedy cross was diverted towards his own goal by captain John Souttar.

It was end-to-end action and Smith involved in the next opening but the Hearts full-back sliced an effort well wide after running on to Steven MacLean’s back heel in the box.

The hosts did not have to wait long to make the breakthrough after Haring found the net in the 23rd minute.

Olly Lee’s corner took a deflection en route to finding the Austrian and the midfielder looped a header into the far corner.

Hearts continued to press in a dominant first-half display but Clark kept his team in the game, saving efforts from Lee and Demi Mitchell while Haring shot over.

The home side continued to look threatening after the break but they also rode their luck in the 53rd minute when Drey Wright dragged a shot just wide from close range after combining with Callachan.

But that was just a brief interruption in Hearts’ dominance. Lee had a shot saved by Clark before MacLean shot over when he should have scored after the keeper could only parry a Steven Naismith drive.

The home side doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Dunne rose high at the back post to head Lee’s corner into the net.

Hearts then became complacent and former player Callachan handed the visitors a lifeline in the 77th minute, the midfielder placing a first-time shot into the corner from a Richard Foster cross.

That set up a nervy ending for Hearts but Levein’s side held on to collect all the spoils.