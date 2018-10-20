Hearts 2 - 1 Aberdeen: Hearts overcome injuries to extend lead

Arnaud Djoum scored his first goal since March 2017 to send Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Hearts on their way to a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen.

Djoum’s header and a Steven Naismith penalty late in the first half appeared to put Hearts in total command but Aberdeen came back strongly in the second half, inspired by substitute Niall McGinn.

McGinn won a penalty that was converted by Gary Mackay-Steven 10 minutes after the break and the game remained in the balance after Naismith missed a second spot-kick.

But Hearts held on to bounce back from defeat by Rangers and extend their lead at the summit to three points.

Referee Kevin Clancy handed out 11 bookings - six for the visitors - and gave 45 free-kicks. Clancy must have known he was in for a busy day as early as the third minute when he delayed the taking of a Hearts corner to warn several players about grappling in the box. Seconds later there were five bodies on the ground as Olly Lee’s delivery flew in but no whistle blew.

The hosts came close from another corner seconds later when Demetri Mitchell volleyed just wide from a difficult chance.

Hearts continued to dominate and Naismith came close to getting on the end of crosses from Oliver Bozanic and Callumn Morrison.

Lewis Ferguson sliced a volley wide as Aberdeen had their best spell of the half but they soon found themselves behind in the 36th minute.

Morrison whipped in a cross from the right after a quick free-kick and Djoum glanced the ball into the far corner before running to the medical team to celebrate his first goal since a serious Achilles injury.

Hearts doubled their lead from the spot seven minutes later after Clancy ruled Ferguson had got too tight on Naismith as the Scotland forward went to meet Lee’s low corner.

The striker dispatched his 12th goal of the season after the referee dismissed the visitors’ protests, which continued after the half-time whistle when Dons boss Derek McInnes made a beeline for Clancy, closely shadowed by Hearts boss Craig Levein.

McInnes made a double switch at the break, bringing on Scott Wright and McGinn and moving to a 4-2-4 and the latter had Aberdeen’s first shot on target inside a minute of the restart.

McGinn soon won his side a penalty as he dropped his shoulder and eased past Marcus Godinho, who pulled him down. Mackay-Steven sent Zdenek Zlamal the wrong way.

Suddenly there was a contest for the 18,051 fans. Hearts brought on Sean Clare for his debut and came close after moving the ball across the 18-yard line, Joe Lewis making a good save from Djoum’s header before Mitchell failed to convert the rebound.

James Wilson sliced a great chance wide for the visitors after Graeme Shinnie’s driving run.

Hearts had another penalty in the 79th minute after Shay Logan was penalised for holding Clare at a long free-kick, but Lewis saved at full stretch from Naismith.

Zlamal’s fingertips prevented Mackay-Steven’s first-time strike curling into the far corner before Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne went down clutching his arm after an incident immediately in front of the Aberdeen fans.

He was soon back on his feet before police moved in to remove a supporter and Zlamal saved from Wright to seal the win.