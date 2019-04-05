Former Hearts midfielder forced to retire due to hip injury similar to Andy Murray’s

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have announced that midfielder Angus Beith has been forced to retire from football because of injury.

The 23-year-old midfield player joined the Highland side from Hearts in the summer following a successful loan spell with Stranraer.

Angus Beith in action for Hearts U20 in the Irn-Bru Cup against St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Beith looked to have a promising future in the game but suffered a hip injury very similar to the one suffered by Andy Murray.

Inverness said in a statement: “Angus has sadly not been able to overcome the pain that still persists despite surgery to help the hip. He has had to make a big decision on his footballing future to manage his long term well being later in life.

“Everyone is desperately sad for Angus as he has battled extremely hard to overcome this injury.

“We wish him every success in the future and we are sure that given his positive attitude that he will prove to be successful in whatever career path he chooses.”

Hearts and Caley Thistle have agreed to play a benefit match against each other for Beith in Edinburgh.

Inverness manager John Robertson said: “Everyone is gutted for Angus as he has worked very hard to get back from his surgery and was close to playing on a couple of occasions but unfortunately just could not overcome the pain in his hip that would allow him to compete then recover from playing games.

“Angus was a complete midfield player with passing ability and box to box energy that we all hoped would be a real asset to the club and it’s tragic that he has to step away from the game he loves at such a young age, it has been an emotional time for him and this decision will have been tough to make and not done lightly.”

Beith is a former Scotland Under-19 international. He made two league appearances for Hearts, both as a substitute against Celtic, and enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Stranraer where he scored eight goals in 14 appearances.

He was unable to play a game for Inverness due to the injury.

Beith said: “I would like to thank John Robertson and Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the opportunity they gave me when I signed last year.

“I have done everything possible to recover from injury and to get back playing but, reluctantly I have had to accept that it is just not possible for me to play football any longer I wish the club every success this season and in the future.”