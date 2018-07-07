Ex-Hearts star Callum Paterson signs new four-year deal with Cardiff

Have your say

Callum Paterson is one of seven players to be rewarded with a contract extension at Premier League new boys Cardiff City.

Callum Paterson representing Scotland against Peru. Picture: AFP/Getty

The former Hearts star has committed his future to the Welsh club until 2022, agreeing a two-year extension to his previous deal, which he signed when he moved from Gorgie in the summer of 2017.

Despite missing the start of the season with a knee injury sustained while still at Tynecastle, Paterson netted 10 goals in 35 games after successfully transitioning from full-back to an attacking midfielder.

Cardiff won promotion to the elite of English football after finishing second behind champions Wolves.

In addition to Paterson, the club announced new deals for Joe Ralls, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Peltier, Matthew Connolly, Brian Murphy and captain Sean Morrison.

Boss Neil Warnock told Cardiff City TV: “We’ve worked really hard this week to get a number of the lads’ contracts tied down ahead of the new season.”

