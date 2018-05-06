Ex-Hearts star Callum Paterson celebrates EPL promotion by swigging MD 20/20

Former Hearts right-back Callum Paterson will be plying his trade in the English Premier League next season after Cardiff City secured promotion back to the top flight.

The Bluebirds failed to defeat Reading in their last game of the campaign but managed to avoid dropping into the play-offs thanks to Fulham’s 3-1 defeat to Birmingham.

Paterson, who started the game in midfield, joined in the celebrations after the match as thousands of Cardiff fans flooded the pitch.

However, instead of going for the usual champagne, Paterson decided to indulge in an alternative alcohol beverage.

The Scottish international snapped a picture of himself taking a swig from a bottle of MD 20/20 and uploaded it to his Instagram story.

It just goes to show, you can take the man out of Scotland...