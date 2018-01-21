Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson leaves MK Dons after poor run

Have your say

Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has left his manager’s position at MK Dons following a dismal run of form.

The League One club announced the decision had been made on Saturday evening following a meeting between Neilson and chairman Pete Winkelman.

Neilson’s side lost 2-1 at Northampton on Saturday afternoon, leaving them fourth bottom of the table having won just one of their last 11 league games.

Neilson, 37, was headhunted by the ambitious English club in December 2016 after he had led Hearts to the Ladbrokes Championship title in season 2014-15 before sealing European football the following season.

“Milton Keynes Dons Football Club and Robbie Neilson have parted company by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Assistant manager Stevie Crawford and first team coach Neil MacFarlane will also depart the club.”

MK Dons finished 12th in League One under Neilson last season, but Saturday’s defeat left them in the relegation zone, one point from safety.