‘El Radgio’ - Irvine Welsh has his say on the Edinburgh Derby

Irvine Welsh has had his say on the Edinburgh Derby ahead of Hibs’ trip to Tynecastle on Saturday to face Hearts.

The famed Edinburgh author and Hibs fan did not hold back on his assertion of the fixture, dubbing it ‘El Radgio’ in a tweet.

Irvine Welsh has had his say on the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS/Kenny Smith

It was in response to the “Respect the Rivalry” video campaign by both clubs on Thursday.

The sides issued videos with players talking about the derbies they had taken part in. It was no doubt a plea for both sets of fans to behave themselves after incidents in recent Edinburgh derbies.

The tagline is: “Two clubs. One city.”

It didn’t sit well with Welsh.

He tweeted: “For sheer f*****g boring eye bleeding tedious football, it’s monotony punctuated only a truly poisonous atmosphere in the stands and surrounding streets, ‘El Radgio’ takes some beating indeed.”

