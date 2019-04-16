Edinburgh Evening News football app to close

The Edinburgh Evening News football app is to close as we improve how you get the very latest on our mobile-friendly website.

We are constantly trying to improve the way we deliver the latest news and insight about the Capital's football clubs and have decided to close our downloadable app as our responsive website is the best place to go for updates.

The app will close shortly and will be removed from the Google Play and Apple stores, so please go to our Sport section to keep on top of what is happening at Hearts and Hibs.

You’ll see that we are constantly building on how we cover match days and how we bring you the latest transfer news and rumours from around the world. There will be new sections on the site for both match coverage and transfer news.

We will also be continuing to bring you more data-driven insight into your club and the league they play in and more opinions about what is happening on and off the pitch.

So, bookmark the Hearts or Hibs section on your browser, follow us on Facebook and Twitter and we’ll see you in the stands.