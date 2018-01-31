Done deal: Joaquim Adao joins Hearts on loan from FC Sion

Hearts tonight completed the loan signing of Angolan international midfielder Joaquim Adao from Swiss club FC Sion.

Joaquim Adao has joined Hearts on loan until the end of the season. Picture: Hearts FC

The 25-year-old arrives at Tynecastle in a deal until the end of the season and could make his debut against St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

Adao holds 11 caps for Angola despite being born in Fribourg, Switzerland. He is known as an authoritative defensive midfielder with a good passing range but has made only three appearances for Sion this season after falling out of favour.

He agreed to move to Scotland with the hope of regular game time and is expected to play regularly for Hearts in the holding midfield role.

Adao is the fourth new arrival at Tynecastle this month following the captures of Demetri Mitchell, Steven Naismith and Danny Amankwaa.

