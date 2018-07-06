Done deal: Hearts confirm return of Steven Naismith on season-long loan

Hearts have confirmed the return of Steven Naismith on a season-long loan deal.

The former Everton, Rangers and Kilmarnock forward joined on loan in January from Norwich City, playing 16 games and scoring four goals, including a derby winner over Hibs.

Naismith has already trained with the Hearts squad and the 31-year-old could be involved in Sunday’s friendly with Partick Thistle, pending international clearance.

Speaking to heartsfc.co.uk, manager Craig Levein said: I’m thrilled. It’s not just the fact that he’s a really good player, he’s got a great work ethic and he’s got great talent as well.

“He’s a very, very useful addition and he did well for us last season.

“I had a chat with him at the end of the season and he felt that he had a bit of an interrupted preparation for the season and things didn’t go great at the beginning with Norwich, so he didn’t really start playing competitively until he came to us in January.

“I think he was getting better towards the end of the season.

“I feel that we’ve got a bit of time yet in this pre-season to get him up to speed.”