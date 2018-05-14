David Milinkovic posts heartfelt message to Hearts support

Fans favourite David Milinkovic has posted an emotional message on Instagram as he looks set to face an uncertain few weeks regarding his future at Hearts.

The 23-year-old has just completed a season-long loan from Genoa after signing in last year’s summer transfer window.

After a slow start the winger came alive towards the end of 2017 - including a tremendous two-goal performance in the 4-0 victory over Celtic before Christmas - and would finish the campaign with a combined 10 goals and assists in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In addition to his attacking qualities, Hearts fans admire the player’s determination and work rate, and they have implored the club to do what they can to bring the French-Serbian back to Tynecastle for the 2018/19 campaign.

Manager Craig Levein is looking into the possibility of re-signing Milinkovic, along with fellow loanees Steven Naismith, Demetri Mitchell and Joaquim Adao, however with the player contracted to Genoa through next season there are no guarantees he’ll be back.

Before flying out of Edinburgh on Monday afternoon, Milinkovic took some time out to thank the club and its fans for the backing he’s received this season.

He wrote on Instagram: “I would like to thank Craig Levein, who is a very great coach, [and] staff members who are very professional and who have been here for me and the whole team every day for training.

“I would also like to thank the entire team that has never let go, one which has always been welded and present in the great moments.

“And finally I would like to thank our beautiful supporters who have always supported us at any time in this incredible stage. You’ve been our greatest strength. Thank you for everything @heartofmidlothianfc. For me, Edinburgh will always be maroon.”

While some supporters took Milinkovic’s post as a goodbye message and an indication that he wouldn’t be back for the new campaign, they were offered some hope after captain Christophe Berra replied to the message.

The Scottish international wrote, “see you next season my friend” along with a winking face emoji.

Milinkovic then responded with “my captain” along with a pair of love and flex emojis.