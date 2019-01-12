Craig Levein wants to rectify Hearts’ Livingston humiliation

Hearts manager Craig Levein wants to avenge the 5-0 defeat by Livingston when the clubs meet again in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Hearts suffered their heaviest ever loss against the West Lothian club in December and it still rankles with both players and management.

Livingston demolished Levein’s side in front of their own fans but they visit Tynecastle Park next Sunday to face a team seeking revenge.

Hearts return from a five-day winter training camp in Spain today. After a trip to the same country last year helped prepare them to knock Hibs out of the Scottish Cup, Levein wants a similar response.

“Coming back to a cup tie is good. Last year we came back and we won a cup tie so hopefully that happens again,” he said. “The last game against Livingston did not leave any of us in a good light so that’s something we want to rectify.

“Would I prefer to come back to a league game? We need to win league games, we need to win cup games so it does not really matter.

“The cup has a little bit more sexiness about it. The fact that it is at home is good, and Livingston is kind of like a derby as well.”