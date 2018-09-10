Craig Levein returns to work and sees Hearts win ‘wee derby’

Have your say

Hearts manager Craig Levein eased himself back into work yesterday, taking in the club’s Reserve Cup derby victory over Hibernian.

Levein, who was admitted to hospital last month following a heart scare, was among the observers at the indoor game at Oriam.

Hearts manager Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

He saw Danny Amankwaa and Craig Wighton score for Hearts in a 2-1 win which featured an appearance from Congolese defender Clevid Dikamona, who signed just before the transfer window closed.

Levein, 53, intends to return to the dugout for Saturday’s match against Motherwell at Fir Park.