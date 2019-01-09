Craig Levein: Hearts can’t afford to keep Arnaud Djoum

Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed that Arnaud Djoum “might leave in the summer”.

Arnaud Djoum will likely leave Hearts at the end of the season. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The 29-year-old is expected to depart following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season as he searches for a bumper deal.

Levein admitted that the money the midfeilder is looking for is outwith Hearts’ budget.

“He’s at an age where he wants to get one last big contract in his professional career,” he told STV.

“I understand that we can’t afford to pay him the sort of money that he’s looking for.

“But I see him still being here until the summer, for sure.

“You never know in football. I’d like him to stay longer but right at this minute in time I don’t think we can afford it.”

Djoum has been an influential player this campaign for the Tynecastle side having recovered from rupturing his Achilles tendon last season. The Cameroonian is a player Levein trusts, starting 17 times, often in a wider role.

Djoum, who has scored three times this term, signed for Hearts in September 2015 having been without a club following his release from Lech Poznan.

He has made more than 110 appearances for the club with his form leading to an international call-up in 2016. A year later the player helped Cameroon win the African Cup of Nations.

