Craig Levein ‘embarrassed’ Esmael Goncalves didn’t report racial abuse

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits he is “embarrassed” that Isma Goncalves could not report alleged racial abuse to him.

Goncalves, who has recently departed Tynecastle, told the Edinburgh Evening News on Wednesday that he had left the club due to alleged racial abuse from the stands.

The striker claimed his family were affected by abuse coming from fans and said they were uncomfortable after hearing him described as “a f****** black” during a game.

The club responded with a forceful statement promising to ban any fans found guilty, and Levein is embarrassed that the striker could not approach him with the problem before leaving for Uzbekistan and is set to apologise to him personally on Thursday afternoon.

“I was obviously sad and slightly embarrassed that Isma didn’t feel he could come to me and talk about it,” he said. “That’s on me and it’s something I need to look at.

“If we have a player who has been struggling and has suffered racial abuse, then I need to make it easier for him to come and speak to me and talk about it.

“If you read the statement you can see how clear (chairwoman) Anne (Budge) has been about this and how everybody is disgusted by what has happened.

“I have been trying to get hold of Isma and we’re going to speak this afternoon and I will apologise to him about what has happened.”

