Christophe Berra vows: Hearts will be better next season

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has promised the club’s fans they will see a more purposeful and cohesive team next season.

The Gorgie side’s current campaign is drifting to a tame end with yesterday’s 2-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox leaving them nine points behind fifth-placed Kilmarnock in the Premiership with just four games remaining.

Berra, who has been Hearts’ stand-out performer this season, scored to give them some hope after Jason Cummings and Daniel Candeias had put Rangers in control.

But the Scotland international defender feels Hearts’ position in the post-split top six, which has left them with nothing meaningful to play for, is down to the lack of a clearly defined strategy in their performances.

“If we were a little bit closer, we would have more confidence as a team but we don’t have a set way of playing yet,” said Berra.

“That’s something we are working on and, come next season, I’m sure we will be a lot stronger. We will have an identity. We are working on it now.

“There was a lot made of this game because of what happened to Rangers in the cup semi-final against Celtic last week but they are no mugs. They still have a lot to play for. They are top scorers in the league which says a lot.”

Hearts manager Craig Levein felt his team passed up a good opportunity to address their poor record at Ibrox.

“None of us are feeling particularly positive right now,” said Levein.

“I thought we could have won the game today. I didn’t feel Rangers were at their best. We assisted them on many occasion by just coughing up possession of the ball too easily.

“Yeah, they had a lot of chances near the end but they always do here at Ibrox. Overall, it’s a feeling of disappointment.”