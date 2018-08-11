Christophe Berra appears to suffer ‘severe’ injury during Hearts’ win

Hearts could be without captain Christophe Berra for a number of weeks after picking up an injury in the win over Celtic.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, manager Craig Levein said Berra appeared to have succumbed to a ‘severe’ hamstring tear while attempting to stop a Leigh Griffiths chance in the first half.

Berra was substitiuted immediately after and although he returned to the side of the pitch to watch the second half action, it appears Hearts will be without last season’s player of the year for an extended period.

Northern Ireland international Aaron Hughes replaced Berra and the new-look defence managed to keep Celtic at bay.