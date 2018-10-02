Celtic want draw to decide semi-final venues

Celtic have written to the SPFL to say they expect the venue choice for next month’s Betfred Cup semi-finals to be decided by a draw.

League bosses are now considering hosting one of the last-four ties on Sunday, October 28 at BT Murrayfield, having originally scheduled both for Hampden.

This has raised hopes amongst Hearts fans that their clash with the Hoops would go ahead in Edinburgh with an afternoon kick-off rather than a 7.45pm start in Glasgow. The move to play both games at Hampden had sparked outrage but the SPFL revealed yesterday that, due to Hampden Park Ltd waiving contractual obligations to play both games at the national stadium, attempts would now be made to play the matches at different grounds.

It is understood Celtic have contacted the SPFL to request that a draw takes place to decide whether Hearts-Celtic or Aberdeen-Rangers is the match switched from Hampden to BT Murrayfield.