Best Twitter reactions to Hearts' 1-0 win over Celtic

Kyle Lafferty's second half strike gave Hearts a 1-0 win over Celtic to leave the Gorgie side top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The early kick-off on Saturday was an entertaining encounter which prompted much discussion.

@ohjawbone: "Rodgers complaining about transfer funds when he spent £3m on Kouasse is hilarious. Celtic just got bodied by a player bought from the English lower leagues, an Austrian heartthrob in a headband & Butters from South Park."

@DavidChilds: "Only teams to beat Celtic twice under Brendan Rodgers:

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

PSG

Hearts"

@maroonspecs: "Or to put it another way...the only managers to beat Brendan Rodgers' Celtic twice:

Luis Enrique

Jupp Heynckes

Unai Emery

Craig Levein

Masterminds."

@krisoneil1874: "I remember a few years ago when Hearts were staring at the abyss. We played Celtic and they destroyed us 7-0 in the cup. There was collection buckets, humiliation, and tears. Celtic were singing, jelly and ice cream when the Hearts die. Look how far our club has come."

@RichieStewart1: "*An interesting fact*

Celtics average salary is 7 times that of #Hearts. The equivalent of the gap between #Celtic and #Bayern Munich.

Another interesting fact is the last time Hearts played Celtic or Bayern at Tynecastle in a competitive game Hearts won 1-0"

@livie_david: "Crazy to think it’s a title decider this early in the season but that’s where we are at."

@DavetheHatman: "There is something about this Hearts squad. Seems to be a camaraderie that has been missing for a few years.

98 06 12 all had this sort of team spirit.

Omen?"

@EuanPringle: "Peter Haring and John Souttar were exceptional today. Fought for everything, stepped up in Berras absence, made life tricky for the champions. Terrific performance at the back and in the middle. Lafferty also took his goal very well, good shift from the team."

@USAJambos: "Just rewatched the game. Don’t think Michael Smith gets enough credit—high work rate, just fizzed one over the bar, and vital goal line clearance"

@ViewfromGorgie: "Did Leigh Griffiths tie a scarf on the goalposts yesterday? Asking for a friend."

@PaulDock93: "Craig Levein’s the character in a TV show who starts out goofy & unthreatening but by the 11th season has developed into the main villain."

@HeartsRant: "Huge credit to Craig Levein. Plenty are ready to criticise at every twist and turn of his tenure.

The man is dyed-in-the-wool Heart of Midlothian."

@revandyprime: "Had the pleasure of meeting @UcheIkpeazu's mum in the players lounge. What an absolute joy she is! Described her wee boy as her 'gentle giant' who's a man of 'great faith.' He sure did her proud today, and Celtic couldn't handle the gentleness."

@derekclarksport: "Scott Brown laughs in face of Jason Holt - banter

Anthony Ralston laughs in face of Neymar - banter

Steven Naismith laughs in face of Johnny Hayes - disgusting

Come on lads, lighten up"

Peter Haring came in for much deserved praise:

@SuperStevoe: "Had the loveliest dreams about Peter Haring last night x"

@MONeil1974: "3 months ago I was unaware of my Lord and Saviour, Peter Haring, but I have come out of the darkness to bathe in His light. Praise be to Him."

@portyhearts: "Peter Haring, a rich mans Ruben Palazuelos ... what a find"

@sophiebalsillie: "Peter haring can have my babies"

@DarrenRoss13: "god knows who found peter haring but my god he looks quality."

@KyleTait51: "Peter haring is better than vieira in his prime"

The Celtic perspective:

@KerryFail: "Hearts have all the grace of a pub glassing. A team of hammer throwing vile b******s, with the arch-thug leading the line. A manager with not a single scruple or iota of class. I would dearly love to see this mob suffer a season from the Book of the Damned. B******s.

@Oldfirmfacts1: "Celtic fan, born 1992: “I thought we were a bit disorganised in defen...”

Celtic fan, born 1974: “THE NINETIES THE NINETIES THE NINETIES”"

@TheGorgieWay: "Celtic fans slagging us for celebrating a win & asking if we find it some sort of achievement.

With the budget they have, then yes a victory for teams like us & Hibs IS an achievement. They’ll never understand the joy that cups and big wins for teams like us. Proper clubs "

@Micker67: "Am I the only person who thinks Jack Hendry is fast becoming a scapegoat for Celtic fans? Any mistake he makes is over analysed IMO.

A bit of support and encouragement can go a long way!"

@oranstorrie99: "Celtic FC - The Banter Years incoming"

@madbhoab: "Unpopular opinion....Nir Bitton is Celtic best defender"

@mstewart_23: "Celtic struggled to create enough clear opportunities and are really in the need of reinforcements. They’re going back to the same well too often and it’s running dry. Easy to say John McGinn over Kouassi any day of the week but it doesn’t make it any less true."

@DominikDiamond: "If you think poor display by #Celtic today was because of what punters like me say on Twitter you are off your head.

Poor team selection. Poor player performances. Doesn’t mean I don’t love the team or manager.

It’s a club. Not a cult ffs."

@serialsockthief: "As a collective Celtic fans have to be the most humourless in the country. Awfy grumps and suuuuch bad losers. Suck it up chaps, this feeling is just regular life for the rest of us. Tantrums all over the shop."