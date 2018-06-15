Ann Budge ‘a wee bit disappointed’ by midweek Edinburgh derby

Ann Budge insists it would be “great” for Hearts and Hibs to face off on a Saturday, after the Capital rivals’ first meeting of the 2018/19 season was confirmed as a midweek fixture.

Hibs will travel to Tynecastle on 31 October, extending the run of league derbies played on a weekday rather than the weekend.

The last four league matches between the two teams have taken place on a Tuesday, a Wednesday, a Friday, and a Wednesday, with the first meeting of the 2018/19 season coming on a Wednesday once again.

Despite fans welcoming the Friday night fixture, Hearts chief Ann Budge admits she would like to see the fixture return to a Saturday. The last time the two teams played out a league fixture on a Saturday was a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Championship in January 2015.

The Hearts owner told Sky Sports: “You obviously look for your early games, so once again we’re playing Celtic in the second game of the season.

“That’s fine, it’s a great game for the first home game.

“Obviously I check the derbies and I have to say I’m a wee bit disappointed that, once again, it’s midweek.

“I think it’s something like the fifth in succession that’s a midweek game.

“It would be great to play Hibs on a Saturday. It would still be a packed house, there’s no question.”

