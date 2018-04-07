Shaun Want takes inspiration from Dundee in relegation battle

Hamilton defender Shaun Want will look to fellow relegation battlers Dundee for encouragement ahead of the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Dens Park side battled to secure a point from a goalless draw with the league leaders at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Accies are vying with the Taysiders to get away from the wrong end of the table but have lost their last three matches, the most recent being a 3-1 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday.

Want, however, takes succour from Dundee’s display in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old said: “It is never going to be easy with Celtic coming here. But if you look at the example of Dundee during the week, that gives you motivation.

“Celtic Park is probably the hardest place to go in this league. But Dundee, down where we are in the league, manage to take points off them.

“So that draw gives us encouragement. That shows that it is possible and we will be looking to do the same.

“No teams like coming to Hamilton to play on our (artificial) pitch so we will be confident we can take points off them as well.

“It has been a tough run of games for us.

“For the majority of the game against Hibs we competed well, every man gave it their all, the commitment was there and we know that if we show that commitment from now until the end of the season we will pick up points.”

Want came through the Accies academy and has become a regular since the turn of the year.

Unsurprisingly, he sees the visit of the treble-chasing Celtic as his biggest test to date.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said.

“If you want to prove yourself at this level you have to play against the best players in this league and you are going to get that when you play Celtic.

“Under Brendan Rodgers, they have been different class and they play good football.

“Some people say they have taken their foot off the gas but you know when you are playing Celtic they can punish you at any point and the most important thing is to be concentrated.

“Any lack of concentration and you could be a few goals down.

“They have a great squad and they have had for years but that shouldn’t faze us.

“We focus on ourselves and we know that if every man goes and competes we have a chance to take points off them.”