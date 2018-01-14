Millwall and Swansea City to battle Rangers for Greg Docherty

Have your say

Rangers will face a battle to land midfielder Greg Docherty after Millwall and Swansea City joined the race for the highly-rated Scot.

Greg Docherty has been in top form for Hamilton Accies this year. Picture: SNS

The Hamilton Accies midfielder is thought to be available for a fee in excess of £600,000 and Gers boss Graeme Murty has already admitted his interest in the player.

The Ibrox side could see their hopes hampered with the Sunday Mail reporting fresh interest from down south. Swansea, for instance, could offer Docherty the chance to play in English Premier League.

The Scotland under-21 international signed a new contract with Accies just last summer, committing himself to New Douglas Park until 2020.

Docherty was responsible for Hamilton remaining in the Ladbrokes Premiership at the end of last season after netting the winning goal against Dundee United in the play-off final.

