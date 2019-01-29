Martin Canning leaves Hamilton ‘by mutual consent’

Martin Canning has left his post as manager of Hamilton by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.

Accies currently lie tenth in the Ladbrokes Premiership, two points off bottom and 13 points behind ninth-placed Motherwell with just four league wins all season.

They lost 3-0 away to Celtic on Saturday, and have only scored five goals since the beginning of December.

Canning has spent over a decade with Hamilton, initially as a player before joining the coaching staff.

A statement from chairman Allan Maitland said: “With the departure of so many important players over the last two seasons it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the playing levels and results previously reached.

“Martin and the Board feel that a change was necessary to give the club the best opportunity to get back to those levels.

“The club would like to thank Martin for his commitment and efforts during his ten and a half years at the club as both a player and a manager.

“He has successfully managed to maintain our status in the Premier League and we will be forever grateful for his part in this achievement.”

Under-18s coach Jason Scotland has also left the Hope CBD Stadium, Maitland confirmed.

Guillaume Beuzelin and George Cairns have been placed in charge of the first team until further notice.