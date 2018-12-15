Martin Canning: Hamilton are under as much pressure as Rangers

Martin Canning insists Hamilton are under every bit as much pressure as Rangers going into their Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Light Blues exited the Europa League on Thursday night with a 1-0 defeat against Rapid Vienna in Austria and are now three games without a win, having surrendered top spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership last week.

Canning knows Accies, though, have their own concerns, sitting in 10th place, four points ahead of Dundee and St Mirren and with only one win in their last five games.

He told Press Association Sport: “I don’t think they are under any more pressure than us.

“Both teams need points. They are obviously challenging for the title and we are desperate to get points on the board to make sure we stay in the league again.

“So it is a big game for both and I don’t think the pressure is more on them than it is us, I think it is equally so in terms of both need the points.

“Now their sole focus is the league. All their concentration is on to trying to win the league or finish as high up the league as they can.

“They don’t have the distraction of Europe but do they have that hangover now that they are out?

“Until the game is played then you don’t know what the reaction is going to be but what you do know is that it is a group of experienced players and staff and you would expect a reaction from them.”

Hamilton’s 2-0 win at Ibrox last season was their first league win in Govan since 1926.

Canning believes all the qualities his side demonstrated that day will need to be on display again.

The former Hamilton defender said: “If you are going to take points from Ibrox you have to defend well.

“From one to 11 you have to play well. Everyone has to remain focused and concentrated for the 90 minutes.

“What we can take from last season is that if we do that we are capable of winning the game or taking points.

“You can’t make mistakes against the better teams. I say that before we play Celtic and Rangers every time.

“Your concentration has got to be high because if it drops the better players punish you for it.

“When you play against the top teams and good players they see the run that they should make, and not only do the make it, the guy on the ball sees it and plays the pass to hurt you.”