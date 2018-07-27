Hamilton strike stadium deal - with cannabis oil firm

Hamilton Accies have agreed a sponsorship deal with a cannabis oil firm that will see New Douglas Park rebranded.

The agreement has been struck just months after the Scottish Premiership side lost close to £1 million in a bank scam.

The arena will be known as the Hope CBD Stadium, with the naming rights deal netting Hamilton a five-figure payment each season.

Hope CBD has operated a small outlet at the Accies stadium since last year, and sells a range of legal products including tea, ointments and sweets containing cannabidiol, or CBD - a non-psychoactive component of cannabis plants.

On top of the sponsorship deal, the club will also earn a cut of the shop’s profits.

Hamilton chief executive Colin McGowan - who is the owner and a director of Hope CBD - accepted that the club would face criticism for the move, but told STV: “If you get criticism in football, just do anything.

“I think sometimes when people hear the word ‘cannabis’, they think of law-breaking or addiction,” he added.

“If there was anything of an addictive nature in it, we’d be a hundred miles away from it. We are pretty well-known for the work we do in the field of addiction.”

CBD is claimed to help pain relief and reduce seizures, but experts have warned more research needs to be carried out into the substance’s effects.