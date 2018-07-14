Hamilton sign Norwich midfielder on season-long loan

Martin Canning has moved to make his 10th signing of the summer, bringing in 20-year-old Adam Phillips on loan from Norwich City.

The former England youth international made four appearances on loan to Cambridge last season and has yet to make an appearance for his parent club, but Phillips could be pitched into Hamilton’s opening Betfred cup fixture against Annan.

David Templeton's departure left Canning looking for replacements. Pic: SNS/Rob Casey

Canning has been active in the transfer market, with Phillips one of 10 players who could make their debuts on Saturday, along with Alex Penny, Alex Garcia, Aaron Smith, Tom Taiwo, Ziggy Gordon, Lennard Sowah, Aaron McGowan, Sam Kelly and Mason Bloomfield.

With the Lanarkshire club having lost a number of key players, including Ali Crawford, David Templeton and Denny Redmond, after securing their Premiership status last season, there was a need to strengthen the squad.

“Adam is a ball playing midfield player and will add to what we already have here,” Canning told the club website. “He’s come from good stock and has featured for England at youth level.

“I (have) mentioned previously our excellent working relationship with Norwich City and we’re hopeful that this can be another deal which benefits all parties.

“Adam has experienced first-team football with Cambridge United last year and we think that he can come up here, develop further and help us achieve our goals this season.”

Phillips added: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a tough league with a lot of good players in it but I’m ready to show what I can do.”

Phillips is the second player to sign from the Carrow Road club this summer, following Bloomfield’s arrival earlier this month.