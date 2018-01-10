Hamilton sign midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis from PAS Giannina

Hamilton have announced the signing of Greek midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old has joined Accies on an 18-month deal, which is due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Kozoronis, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, secured an early release from his previous contract with PAS Giannina having not featured since late November.

Hamilton have also announced a three-year contract extension for Darren Lyon, which is set to keep the youngster at the club until 2021.

The deal had initially been agreed shortly before Christmas, but the club have now officially announced the deal for Lyon, who struggled with injury at the start of the season.

Lyon said last month: “Over the last few years I’ve had a few injuries and stuff like that, and I need to repay the manager (Martin Canning) and Ronnie (MacDonald, the chairman) and the rest of the board for showing faith in me and giving me a new deal.”