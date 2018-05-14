Hamilton Accies announce departure of seven first-team players

Hamilton Accies have announced the departure of seven first-team players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Star attacker David Templeton is the most notable name to leave. The former Hearts and Rangers playmaker was instrumental in keeping Martin Canning’s side in the Ladbrokes Premiership, tallying up a combined 11 goals and assists.

It had already been announced last week that Lewis Ferguson and Ali Crawford would be departing the team. Ferguson has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen, while Crawford is seeking a new challenge after 11 years at New Douglas Park.

Midfielder Danny Redmond will also be leaving. The 27-year-old has been with the club for four years after rejoining Accies following an initial half-season loan from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

Centre-backs Georgios Sarris and Xavier Tomas have also been confirmed as leaving with both of their contracts set to expire in the summer.

Back-up goalkeeper Darren Jamieson is the last player to be told he has no future with the Lanarkshire side.

Aside from Jamieson, who featured only twice, the other six accounted for 136 appearances this season, or an average of 23 games per player.