Hamilton 1-4 Hearts: Jambos come from behind to record emphatic win

Summer signing Peter Haring scored a double as Hearts came from behind to beat Hamilton 4-1 in their Ladbrokes Premiership opener thanks to a dominant second-half performance.

Mickel Miller opened the scoring in the 17th minute after a bright start from the hosts but, as so often happened last season, they could not hold on to their lead.

It only took Hearts three minutes to level through Haring’s header and three goals in 14 minutes killed the contest by the 62nd minute with Steven Naismith and Steven MacLean also on target.

Hearts started with Rangers target Kyle Lafferty on the bench after his preparation for the game was interrupted by the birth of his daughter on Thursday.

That meant a start for MacLean on Hamilton’s newly-laid artificial pitch, the type of surface his previous knee injuries had stopped him playing on for St Johnstone.

Hamilton wing-back Scott McMann delivered a series of dangerous crosses in the opening stages and the home side took the lead when hesitant defending by Aaron Hughes allowed Miller to get on the end of a knockdown and stab the ball home from eight yards.

The visitors’ response was immediate. Christophe Berra’s header was tipped over by Gary Woods and Hearts kept up the pressure until the unmarked Haring headed Naismith’s ball into the corner of the net.

Naismith soon set up Calumn Morrison for a good opportunity but the winger sliced wide of the near post.

Both sides had further chances to go in front before the break but last-ditch defending from Hamilton defender Shaun Want prevented Uche Ikpeazu netting at one end before John Souttar produced a brilliant block to stop Rakish Bingham converting a slick Accies move.

Hearts took control right after the restart. Woods saved from Haring and Ikpeazu before Alex Penny conceded a penalty when he lunged in on Naismith on the rebound. The Scotland international converted from the spot.

Haring - an Austrian centre-back who lined up in midfield - got his second in the 58th minute when he side-footed the ball low into the net from 14 yards after Hamilton were slow to react to Ben Garuccio’s free-kick.

Ikpeazu then turned Alex Penny and slipped a reverse ball into the left channel for MacLean to finish high into the far top corner.

Hamilton were looking ragged but Woods kept the score down with saves from MacLean and substitute Jake Mulraney after Hearts brought on Lafferty to inject some fresh impetus in the closing stages.