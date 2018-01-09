Cardiff City to battle Rangers for Greg Docherty - reports

Rangers will face stiff competition from Cardiff City in their bid to land Hamilton ace Greg Docherty, according to STV.

Hamilton star Greg Docherty is a wanted man. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox club have Docherty near the top of their January wishlist as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.

Cardiff have now entered the race for the 21-year-old and would be an attractive proposition as they sit third in the English Championship, just two points off automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Docherty has been in sparkling form this season as Accies battle bravely against relegation. He is currently contracted until the summer of 2020.

