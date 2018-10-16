Special welcome arranged for ‘Judas’ Ray McKinnon in Morton return with Falkirk

A local paper is preparing to ‘welcome’ Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon back to Greenock Morton by handing out cards with his face and the word ‘JUDAS’ printed on it.

The Greenock Telegraph have not forgotten the controversial nature of McKinnon’s departure when he left Morton for Falkirk at the end of August.

The former Dundee United and Raith Rovers boss had only taken over the Cappielow side on 30 May, leading the club to an unbeaten start in the league having reshaped the squad.

However, he shocked the club and chairman Crawford Rae, leaving after eight games to sign a deal with Falkirk until 2020.

In a statement following his exit, Rae said: “It is with sadness and a tinge of resentment I have to report to our supporters Ray McKinnon and Darren Taylor have intimated their resignation tonight.

“While we have rejected their resignation as they are contracted to the club until 31 May 2019, it does appear that they have left us prematurely.

“I genuinely thought that we had somebody special who shared our vision moving forward. I spoke with Ray about his formations for tomorrow’s game, and he intimated that he wanted to delay his starting XI until he got to Firhill tomorrow.

“I left the training ground on an absolute high, and on my way back to my car I received a phone call from Falkirk to ask permission to speak with our manager.

“I was told the friendship and the regard that Falkirk had for our club was important, which was why they chose to ask permission to speak to Ray.

“It is ironic that six hours later, Falkirk announce Ray McKinnon as their new manager, and to me it is clear that there could have been previous discussions with our manager ahead of their phone call to me.”

McKinnon returns to Cappielow for the first time as manager of Falkirk on Saturday with the Bairns bottom of the table with one win from eight league games. Morton sit seventh.

To mark his return the Greenock Telegraph posted on their Facebook page: “DON’T MISS YOUR FREE FULL SIZE ‘JUDAS RAY’ RED CARD TO WELCOME FORMER TON BOSS RAY MCKINNON BACK TO CAPPIELOW THIS WEEKEND

“AVAILABLE FREE FROM OUR VENDORS IN SINCLAIR ST ON MATCH DAY. FULL DETAILS IN TOMORROW’S TELE.”

