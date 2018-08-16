Falkirk will allow ex-Hibs winger Alex Harris to leave

Former Hibs winger Alex Harris’ time at Falkirk looks to be coming to an end after the Bairns circulated his availability to clubs throughout the SPFL, with the Championship side believed to not be looking for a transfer fee.

Harris, 23, who has not played for the Falkirk first team this season, made his debut for the Easter Road club aged 18 in 2012, and just over a year later he was handed a contract until 2017.

After loan stints at Dundee and Queen of the South he moved to Falkirk last summer on a two-year deal and played 29 games for the Bairns.