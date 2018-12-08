Falkirk 2 - 2 Alloa: Hosts pegged back by Trouten

Off the foot of the table last week and two goals to the good, things were looking up for Falkirk. However, by full-time, the Bairns were back to square one and back to the bottom.

Goals from Deimantas Petravicius and Paul Paton looked to have the home side on their way to a victory that would have leapfrogged them over Alloa, but Alan Trouten’s double ensured there was a sting in the tail from the Wasps.

“I’m really disappointed to lose a two-goal lead at home,” said Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon. “A bad error in the first-half has given Alloa a lot of momentum and we gifted them a second goal.”

In the ninth minute, the home support in the south stand held up red cards to “say no” to the racism allegedly aimed at striker Dennon Lewis a fortnight ago. By that stage, the Bairns were already ahead, with Petravicius nodding in a Tommy Robson cross, and they doubled their advantage when Paton hammered in a Petravicius centre from close range.

But Alloa deservedly gave themselves hope just before the interval. Home keeper Leo Fasan failed to come for a Jordan McGhee header and Trouten converted Jake Hastie’s low centre.

The Wasps’ comeback was completed 12 minutes from time. Iain Flannigan’s corner sparked a goalmouth stramash that ended with Trouten forcing a cheeky back-heel over the line.