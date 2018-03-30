East Stirlingshire agree groundshare deal with Falkirk for 2018/19

East Stirlingshire will play their 2018/19 home fixtures at the Falkirk Stadium, after the Lowland League side struck a deal with the Bairns.

The two clubs had been locked in negotiations for some time, with both sides reaching an agreement that will allow the Shire to make use of a number of the arena’s facilities for training purposes and on matchdays.

A number of Lowland League clubs have similar arrangements in place - BSC Glasgow currently play home matches at Alloa Athletic’s Indodrill Stadium; Cumbernauld Colts groundshare with Clyde; Edusport Academy play home matches at Annan’s Galabank stadium and Stirling Unviersity also have an arrangement with Falkirk.

Bairns chief executive Craig Campbell said everyone at Falkirk was “delighted to welcome East Stirlingshire,” adding: “The discussions we have had have been extremely positive and we are looking forward to working together with the club over the coming season.

“We believe that the relationship established here has potential to grow further and we will work closely with East Stirlingshire to develop the various opportunities in the months ahead.”

Shire chairman Alan Archibald added: “This is an important step forward for East Stirlingshire and one that shows how serious the club are at not only just surviving but building a stable and prosperous future for the club.

“We have been delighted with the talks with Falkirk and the opportunities that have been discussed and explored that undoubtedly will help both clubs and the wider local community.”