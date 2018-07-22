Jim Weir hoping John Baird can be a game changer

Forfar manager Jim Weir is looking forward to unleashing John Baird at East Fife after his side had a frustrating 90 minutes at Falkirk in midweek.

The Loons went down 2-0, but Weir believes the result could have been different if summer recruit Baird, who is also assistant manager, had been playing.

Weir said: “We were well on top in the first half. We had 20 shots at their goal, missed a penalty and hit the post twice. John was suspended and we have been left thinking what might have been had he played.”

Baird played for 13 clubs before taking his first steps into management under Weir, who said: “John is well-renowned for scoring and I am looking forward to him doing that for us and, hopefully, it will start straight away.”

Bayview manager Darren Young is looking for his side to secure their first victory after frustrating games against St Johnstone and Montrose in their first two games.

Young said: “We could have shocked St Johnstone but we had to settle for a goalless draw and then a penalty kick defeat.

“Against Montrose we had long periods of being in charge before falling behind. In the final 15 minutes we put them under a lot of pressure but could not get an equaliser.”

“It would be great to get a win under our belts before facing Falkirk in our final game.”