East Fife 2 - 1 Morton: Fifers come from behind to stun Championship side

Craig Watson was a hero at both ends as East Fife of League One sent Championship side Morton tumbling out of the Scottish Cup in what was the first meeting between these two sides in the competition for 27 years.

Morton took the lead after just seven minutes. Captain Chris Miller and Michael Tidser combined to put Jack Iredale scurrying down the left. His low driven cross was met at the back post by Bob McHugh to turn the ball past goalkeeper Brett Long.

But East Fife wasted no time in gaining parity and were level within three minutes when Liam Watt cut the ball back from the right for Anton Dowds, unmarked eight yards out in front of goal, to lash the ball past goalkeeper Derek Gaston.

Morton almost regained their lead in 19 minutes when McHugh collected a loose ball and drove forward from midfield, but his 18-yard effort was superbly held by Long.

The Greenock men dominated the second period for the most part, but it was the Bayview side who grabbed the winner in 76 minutes when a corner from the right somehow found Crig Watson lurking at the back post to drill the ball low past Gaston to send the home fans into delirious celebration.

Morton thought they had levelled a second time in 84 minutes when substitute Charlie Telfer’s free kick from the right evaded everyone except goal hero Watson who was on the line to clear.